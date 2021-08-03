Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $10.49 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,943,000 after buying an additional 120,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,398. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

