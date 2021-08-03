Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.75. 48,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,198. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.