Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $4.59 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.15. 8,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,181. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.90. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

