Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 16,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,341. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

