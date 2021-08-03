Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $11.17 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,000. Equinix comprises about 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Shares of EQIX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $820.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,171. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $804.23.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

