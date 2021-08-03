Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $14.06 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,000. CarMax comprises about 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of CarMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

NYSE KMX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,981. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

