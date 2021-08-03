Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 10,486 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of The AZEK worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 486,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,091 shares of company stock worth $5,991,204. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. 16,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,463. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

