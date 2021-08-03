Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 16,929 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 154,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

