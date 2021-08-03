Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,732 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,040. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

