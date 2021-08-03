Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

NYSE AQUA traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 9,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

