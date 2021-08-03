Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 40,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. 157,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,959. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.