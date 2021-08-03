Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 186,180 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,180 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,734,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 30,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,813. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $6,716,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

