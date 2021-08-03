Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,950 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.64. 89,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $127.68 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

