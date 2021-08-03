Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

