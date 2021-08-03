VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.32. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

