Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000.

VIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.23. The stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $123.21 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

