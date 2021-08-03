Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VXF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $186.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

