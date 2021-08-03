Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Trimmed by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

