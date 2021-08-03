Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Family Firm Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 292,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

