Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. 567,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

