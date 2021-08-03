Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,897,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 14.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $428,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 189,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

