Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,222. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

