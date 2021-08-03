Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.82. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

