Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 367.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.01. 2,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.36. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $128.27 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

