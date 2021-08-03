Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.21. 1,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,837. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $242.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.