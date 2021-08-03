Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 669,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after buying an additional 339,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 55,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.24. 320,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,262. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.