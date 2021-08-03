Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) is Tiaa Fsb’s 10th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 280.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 10.03% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $688,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 132,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $73.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.