Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) is Family Firm Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.86. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.50. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

