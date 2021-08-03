Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $$82.38 on Tuesday. 75,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

