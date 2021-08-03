Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lifted by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2,727.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. 5,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

