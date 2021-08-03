Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

