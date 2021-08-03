Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. 298,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,691. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

