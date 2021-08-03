Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 103,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

