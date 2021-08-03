Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,913 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.