Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,748. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

