Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,568. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

