Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $201,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000.

VTI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

