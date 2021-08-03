Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $82.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.