Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

