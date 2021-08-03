Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Decreased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

