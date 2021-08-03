Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

