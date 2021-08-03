Vanilla Network Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $8,711.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $12.54 or 0.00032566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00101475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00141035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.38 or 1.00336917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00840927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 821,752 coins and its circulating supply is 656,593 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.