Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.28 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 327,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

