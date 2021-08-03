Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.27 million.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

