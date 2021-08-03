Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.08). 264,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 127,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.50. The stock has a market cap of £73.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

