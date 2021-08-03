Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of VRNS traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 37,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

