Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Down 6.4%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.94 and last traded at $57.10. 19,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 527,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

