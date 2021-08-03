Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VRNS traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 37,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

