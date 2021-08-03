Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.86

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.