Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 5,050 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

